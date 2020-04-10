The Debate
Taarak Mehta Star Tanmay Vekaria's Building Sealed; 3 Residents Tested Positive For Covid

Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bagga a.k.a Tanmay Vekaria's building complex in Kandivali West, Mumbai has been sealed.

Taarak Mehta

Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bagga a.k.a Tanmay Vekaria's building complex in Kandivali West, Mumbai, named Raj Arcade has been sealed and people have been asked to not leave the premises. The incident took place after three residents were tested positive with Coronavirus. Speaking to an entertainment portal, the actor informed that the people tested have absolutely no travel history. 

READ: Popular TV Actress Sakshi Tanwar's Apartment Complex Sealed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Apart from him, the building complexes of actors in the likes of Ankita Lokhande, Sakshi Tanwar and Shivin Narang's have been sealed after residents from there were tested positive. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanmay Vekaria (@tanmayvekaria) on

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After that, PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown. 

READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast To Entertain Audience Online Amid Lockdown?

 

 

