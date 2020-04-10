Taarak Mehta Star Tanmay Vekaria's Building Sealed; 3 Residents Tested Positive For Covid

Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bagga a.k.a Tanmay Vekaria's building complex in Kandivali West, Mumbai, named Raj Arcade has been sealed and people have been asked to not leave the premises. The incident took place after three residents were tested positive with Coronavirus. Speaking to an entertainment portal, the actor informed that the people tested have absolutely no travel history.

Apart from him, the building complexes of actors in the likes of Ankita Lokhande, Sakshi Tanwar and Shivin Narang's have been sealed after residents from there were tested positive.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After that, PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown.

A small virus like Corona is testing us. How can we take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if we surrender to it? Maharashtra is the land of the braves, warriors and the saints. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 4, 2020

