Siddharth Scoffs At Warring Telugu And Tamil Film Fans, Says "What A Waste Of Internet!"

Twitter hashtags #UnrivalledTamilActors and #TeluguRealHeroes broke the internet when a Telugu movie Naarappa, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, released its first look poster earlier today. Naarappa happens to be an official remake of a Tamil film, Asuran starring Dhanush. Fans of the Telugu cinema praised the look while Tamilian film fans mocked the other cinema's actor and criticised the look. Soon, South Indian actor Siddharth took to his social media and expressed his opinion on the whole event.

Actor Siddharth reacts to the clashing hashtags

Actor Siddharth is known for not biting his tongue while expressing his opinions. When the two hashtags, #UnrivalledTamilActors and #TeluguRealHeroes started trending, he called the fans out for comparing the two cinemas and fighting in that way. Siddharth on Twitter said that it was a waste of internet and took a dig at youngsters of the country saying that they need to do more with their lives.

Read | Siddharth Announces His Upcoming Film; Check Out Its Interesting 'Darbar' Connection

Today's #Paithyam challenge in South Indian fans clashing trends is #UnrivalledTamilActors vs #TeluguRealHeroes



🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️



What a waste of the internet! Our country really needs these youngsters to do more with their lives, and their internet data! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 22, 2020

Social media has become an effective way for celebrities to reach out to their fans and vice versa. Fans are not just kept updated about their favourite celebrities, they are able to show their support to the actors as well. But sometimes, this leads to clashes among fans who are divided into different opinions.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla Tries To Make Rashami Desai Feel Comfortable

The South Indian film industry has often seen clashes and competition between Tamilian actors and films and Telugu actors and films. Fans are often seen comparing the two and putting down the other one through tweets and posts. After Siddharth pointed out the futility of such fights between the fans of both the industries, more celebrities backed his statement.

Naarappa movie updates

Naarappa is being directed by Sreekanth Addala. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani. The movie is an official remake of a superhit Tamil film, Asuran, starring Dhanush. Asuran did not only have a massive opening at the box office but also had a 100 day run in the theatres.

READ | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Siddharth Shukla Is Trending On Twitter As '#WinnerSid'

Read| Marjaavaan Starring Siddharth Malhotra Achieves Yet Another Milestone

Image Courtesy: Siddharth Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.