Romantic Tamil Songs: Nanbanukku Koila Kattu And Other Well-received Numbers In 2019

Besides churning out mind-blowing flicks, the Tamil film industry has also created earworm-worthy songs. It is difficult to choose amongst the sea of beautifully sung numbers. Since the very beginning, Tamil movies have had a great hold on their romantic tunes. As the year-end is approaching, we have compiled some of the best Tamil romantic numbers of 2019.

1. Thaarame Thaarame

This soulful song is a part of Kadaram Kondan. Crooned by ace singer Sid Sriram, Thaarame Thaarame showcases incredible chemistry between actors Abi Mehdhi Hassan and Akshara Haasan. Penned by Viveka and composed by Ghibran, this tuneful number will make you put it on replay mode. Kadaram Kondan released on July 19, 2019.

2. Nanbanukku Koila Kattu

This catchy number has been crooned and composed by Saravedi Saran. Nanbanukku Koila Kattu is a part of Kanchana 3 which stars Oviya, Vedhika and Raghava Lawrence in pivotal roles. Even before the movie release, Kanchana 3 garnered innumerable positive responses on its first poster and trailer. This tuneful song gained views in millions and will make you hit the dance floors.

3. Mayilaanjiye

This soulful number is a part of Sivappu Manjal Pachai. Featuring Shashaa Tirupati and Anand Aravindakshan as lead singers, Mayilaanjiye has been composed by Siddhu Kumar and penned by Dhamayanthi. This romantic comedy flick stars Siddharth, debutante Kashmira and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles. Siddharth portrays traffic police in Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

