Elon Musk Reveals College Degree Not Required To Apply At Tesla

Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk said that a potential applicant looking for a job at Tesla does not require a college degree to apply. According to reports, Musk said that one does require a college degree or even a high school diploma to work at the company. He added that graduating from one of the world's best universities would only indicate their capabilities but not necessarily confirm their aptitude to work in a certain job profile.

Musk took the example of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs and said that these people did not have a college degree but an employer would hire them because of the qualities they possessed. Musk said that instead of a degree he always looked for direct evidence of extraordinary ability in a potential candidate. He further added that if someone has an impeccable record of his/her achievements then it is something that will continue well into the future.

Elon Musk said that whenever he holds interview then he asks the potential candidate to give a brief description of his/her career and how they tackled and solved some of the most difficult problems in their lives. He further added that in order to be sure that someone is not lying about their problem-solving ways, he asks them detailed questions about the problem they start to describe.

Elon Musk supports girlfriend

Elon Musk surprised everyone when he was spotted at an award show cheering for his girlfriend Grimes. Elon and Grimes have maintained a low profile and have rarely made an appearance together. Elon Musk took everyone by surprise after he attended the Game Awards where his girlfriend was performing live.

Elon Musk was spotted at the game awards! pic.twitter.com/jQ1c0xAtod — Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) December 13, 2019

Elon Musk was spotted in the audience and gave a standing ovation after his girlfriend performed her new song "4AEM" at the event. Musk was at The Game Awards where Grimes debuted her new song with a theme revolving around the game Cyberpunk 2077. Reportedly, the game will also feature Grimes in the game where she will give her voice for the character, a pop artist named Lizzy Wizzy.

