Travis Scott's 'Gang Gang' Features Tesla's Famous Cybertruck

Tesla is not high on brand prompting and he is quite open about it. But apparently, Tesla has developed a liking for some proper product placement. One of Tesla’s vehicles has found its way into a music video.

Tesla’s cyber truck finds a way into a music video

Recently, on December 27, rap sensation Travis Scott posted a video of his latest song on his official YouTube channel. It is a music video of his new song called Gang Gang. Travis was the main highlight of the song, but fans found out something else had made its way into the song - a Tesla vehicle. Tesla’s Cybertruck is stealing the show with its appearance in the song. The truck was unveiled back in November by Elon Musk himself, and during the unveiling, Musk was seen texting the durability of the vehicle.

In the music video of Gang Gang, Cyberquad electric ATV was also seen along with the Cyber truck. The crew was seen around the two vehicles. Apart from these two, there were other supercars too in the video, but these were hardly noticed by the fans, who were mesmerised by the Tesla truck.

The video has received over 54 lakh views and over 275 thousand likes. Fans were seen saying that the biggest flex of 2019 is the Tesla truck. Car enthusiasts are loving the video, and are on Travis’s channel for the glimpse of these super cyber vehicles, truck and a quad ATV. Travis Scott has been among the list of the top rappers of 2019 and has acquired a worldwide fan base. Here is the video of Gang Gang by rapper Travis Scott.

