Russian Motorist Converts Car To Look Like Tesla's Cybertruck

A video of a car, converted to look like Tesla’s electric pickup truck or Cybertruck, in Russia surfaced on the internet. The Cybertruck will be available from late 2021 but looks like a motorist in Russia was not patient enough to wait for it and customised his vehicle that bears an uncanny resemblance to Tesla’s pick-up truck. The video was shot in Khimki city of the Moscow Oblast region and shared on social media which quickly went viral. The car can be seen speeding along the road with Russian license plate and passing through cops present at the roadside.

Musk spotted driving the Cybertruck

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted driving the Cybertruck around Los Angeles in California. YouTuber Roberto Cruz found a Cybertruck prototype running on 405 freeway and posted a video online. Cruz said that the truck looks better than it looked in pictures and videos. “It even has dual-colour, the silver on bottom and the mat black on top. Love it. Looks more amazing in person, (sic)” wrote Cruz along with the video he posted. Though Musk was not visible in the video, Cruz claimed that the truck was being driven by the Tesla CEO himself. The video went viral as soon as it was posted and got more than 300k views within two days.

On November 21, Musk unveiled the ‘Cybertruck’ at an event in Los Angeles. He revealed the base version of the Cybertruck starting at $39, 900 with a range of 250 miles and tow capacity of 7,500 pounds. It is the Single Motor Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) version which will achieve 0 to 60 mph within 6.5 seconds.

The Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) model of the Cyberstruck will cost $49, 900 and will be able to tow 10,000 pounds. With a range of up to 300 miles, this version will reach 60 mph within 4.5 seconds. The top model of the variant is a Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) with a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and range of up to 500 miles. It will reportedly hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and cost $69,900. The Tri Motor AWD production is expected to begin in late 2022 with a self-driving feature added ac an extra cost of $7,000.

