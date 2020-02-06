Thalapathy Vijay Is All Set To Join The Team Of 'Master' As Shoot Resumes In Neyveli

Actor Vijay is often called as Thalapathy by his dear fans. Recently the actor was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Income Tax officials headed over to Neyveli to take Vijay for questioning regarding a tax evasion case. Vijay is in Neyveli for the past few days to shoot his upcoming film Master. It is being directed by Lokesh Kanagraj.

Since he was taken in for questioning, the makers of Master had to halt the shoot. According to some media reports, the team has started shooting for the film again with Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay is expected to join the team soon.

Vijay’s last film Bigil was produced by AGS Entertainment on a budget of whopping Rs 180 Crores. Archana Kalpathi was the creative producer of the film. Actor Vijay is being questioned regarding the same. The actor’s salary for the project has also come under scrutiny.

Financier and producer Anbu Chezhiyan lent the money to AGS Enterprises. He is also under scrutiny for the same. The I-T officials confiscated Rs 65 crores of unaccounted cash from his residence and other properties. As of now, I-T officials have not disclosed more details.

It is said that the actor Vijay might join the shoot of his next Master from Friday in Neyveli. The movie is produced by XB Film Creators. The movie is expected to hit the big screen in April 2020. The makers have planned to wrap the film by February end.

The movie features many big names like Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles. According to reports, the movie is an action drama.

The actor is one of the biggest names in the Tamil industry. His fans all around the world have supported him on Twitter and other social media sites. He was last seen in Bigil.

