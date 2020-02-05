Vijay Taken For Questioning By IT Officials From The Sets Of 'Master' In Neyveli

The investigation wing of the Income Tax department has taken actor Vijay for questioning in Neyveli. The IT department recently conducted searches in the premises of the AGS group who produced his last film, Bigil. According to various media reports, the actor was taken for questioning from Neyveli where the actor is shooting for his next film Master.

The movie is being directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. According to a report by a leading daily, over 20 locations that belonged to AGS group were searched before taking Vijay for questioning. The Income Tax Department is suspecting a huge tax evasion but they refused to give out any more details about it.

IT officials said that the premises of producer and financier Anbu Chezhiyan were also being searched. He said that they will be able to provide more details once the searches are completed. As Vijay was taken in for questioning, shootings were cancelled for the day and they are expected to continue tomorrow

Vijay’s last film Bigil was produced by AGS Entertainment on a budget of whopping ₹180 Crores. Archana Kalpathi was the creative producer of the film. Actor Vijay is being questioned regarding the same. The actor’s salary for the project has also come under scrutiny.

Bigil was one of the most successful movies of Vijay to date. It was directed by Atlee. The actor is currently shooting for Master which kick-started in October last year. The movie features many big names like Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles. According to media reports, the movie is an action drama and is likely to hit the big screen in April 2020. The film is produced by XB Film Creators.

