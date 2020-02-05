Vijay Taken To Own Bungalow Amid Questioning By I-T Sleuths; Raid Halts 'Master' Shooting

Vijay landed in a controversy on Wednesday after officers of the Income Tax department questioned him in connection with his association to AGS Cinemas, the producers of his last film Bigil. The officers had picked the Tamil actor up from the shooting location of his recent film Master in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. The latest development in the case is that the Sarkar star has been taken to his bungalow at Paniyar at East Coast Road on the outskirts of Chennai.

As per the latest update, the I-T sleuths have landed at his residence for questioning. The questioning is with regards to his remuneration for Bigil, which was a success at the box office, sources were quoted as saying in reports.

The shooting was halted following the arrival of the I-T officers and was called off for the day.

Earlier in the day, raids were carried out at 20 locations related to AGS Cinemas, the producers of his last film Bigil for alleged tax evasion, by the Income Tax, reports claimed. Even the dealings of controversial film financier Anbu Chezhiyan are reported to be connected to this case being looked into by the Income Tax department.

As per information, even Vijay’s residence was raided on Wednesday.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that the Income Tax has raided Vijay's properties. Ahead of the release of Puli, also starring late Sridevi, in 2015, his residence was raided. He had denied the allegations of tax evasion at that time.

Meanwhile, fans of Vijay trended #WeStandWithVijay on Twitter with over 2 lakh tweets.

Without @actorvijay We Are Nothing !! We Are United For Him Millions Of Hearts For Him 🤘 Avara Thodanum Nenachaley Tamil Naadu Naasthi 👍



Direct Warning to Those Who Enquiring Him 😇#WeStandWithVIJAY — T V F ™ (@TVFOfficial) February 5, 2020

