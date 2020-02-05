Vijay Sethupathi Movies That Are Rated Higher Than 8 On IMDb

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most popular stars of the South Indian film industry. Over the past few years, he has successfully carved a niche for himself and has emerged as one of the most sought after actors in the South Indian film industry. After a blockbuster 2019, Vijay Sethupathi fans are in for a treat with the numerous interesting line-up of projects the actor has in stores.

Best films of Vijay Sethupathi

1. Vikram Vedha (2017)

Vikram Vedha saw Vijay Sethupathi don the role of a gangster and drug smuggler, Vedha, who is being hunted down by a police officer. After Vedha is captured successfully, he tells some stories to the police officer, Vikram that changes the perceptions of good and evil. The film was a huge hit among the audience and critics. Vijay Sethupathi even went on to win Filmfare Award for Best Actor that year.

2. Soodhu Kavvum (2013)

Vijay Sethupathi played the lead role in the Nalan Kumarasamy-directorial, Soodhu Kavvum. The film is considered one of the earliest hits in Sethupathi’s career that put him on the map. The film managed to entertain both the critics and audience alike with its unconventional plotline. It is also regarded as one of the best performances in the actor’s career until now.

3. Super Deluxe (2019)

Vijay Sethupathi donned the role of a transgender woman, Shilpa who returns home after seven years. The film depicts the humiliation and assaults that his character had to go through on return. The film was considered to be a bold move on Vijay Sethupathi’s part by many critics. The film was even screened at various film festivals across the world.

4. Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012)

Vijay Sethupathi played the lead role in the blockbuster hit film that was quite an entertaining affair. The film followed the story of Prem, played by Vijay, who loses his memory just days before his wedding. A phrase that the actor used in the film is still used for memes by fans.

5. '96 (2018)

'96 saw Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha play the lead role in the C. Premkumar directorial. The film revolved around the story of two high school lovers who meet after almost 22 years. Vijay aced the acting game in this film complete with the subtle romantic notions and much more. The film was an enormous critical as well as commercial success.

