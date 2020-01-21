Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' And Other Upcoming Films In 2020

After acting as a child artist in films like Vasantha Ragam, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Kudumbam, Vetri and more, Joseph Vijay made his debut with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992 where he played a character named Vijay. He is more popularly known by his fans as Thalapathy Vijay. He is popularly known for his films like Puli, Theri, Bigil and more. The star is one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian industry and is regarded as one of the most significant figures in the industry. With a huge fan following, his fans eagerly wait for his films throughout the year. Here are some of his releases in the year 2020 to look forward to.

Thalapathy Vijay's 2020 release to watch out for

Master

Master is set to go on the floors in April 2020. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev Gouri Kishan, Brigida, VJ Ramya, and Andrea Jeremiah. The film is currently being filmed and its international title is rumoured to be Thapathy 65. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio and X.B. Film Creators.

Thalapathy 65

Although there is no solid update regarding Thalapathy 65, the film is expected to see a 2020 release. The film is rumoured to be directed by the Kadaikutty Singam director Pandiraj. Even though no official statement has been received yet, the film will reportedly be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it is also being speculated that it will be a big-budget film. With Vijay being a confirmed cast member, there have been no updates regarding other stars roped in for the film.

