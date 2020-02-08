Thalapathy Vijay, Deverakonda & Other South Indian Stars In The Best Outfits This Week

Apart from their unparalleled contribution to the world of cinema, south Indian stars like Rana Dagubatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Manju Warrier and Mamta Mohandas are also considered as fashion icons. Be it an award function or a star-studded party, south Indian stars have proved their love for fashion on many occasions. Here are a few south Indian actors who are considered fashion icons. Here are the details.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, who enjoys a massive fan following in the country has proved to be a fashionista, and loves to keep her best foot forward. Recently, Aggarwal shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot, in which the actor can be seen sporting a velvet, maroon Tarun Tahiliani outfit. The actor styled her look with a mang tikka and a beaded neckpiece. Kajal Aggarwal looked amazing in this heavily embroidered outfit.

Vijay Deverakonda

The World Famous Lover Vijay Deverakonda was seen sporting some classy, yet stylish outfits in the film. In a still from the film shared by Vijay Deverakonda on his social media handle, the actor can be seen pulling off his formal look. As seen in the picture, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen in a humble shirt and trousers. Vijay has also pulled off a 'Kabir Singh' in the picture, as he has sported a thick beard. Take a look:

Thalapathy Vijay

Considered as a fashion icon by many down south, Thalapathy Vijay has managed to up the style quotient on several occasions. Take a look at some of his pictures that prove the same.

Mamta Mohandas

Considered as one of the finest actors down south, Mamta Mohandas has been entertaining the Malayalam audience for 14 years and has proved her mettle as a fashionista, as the actor is known for her experiments in fashion. Recently, Mamta shared a picture on social media, in which the actor can be seen in a turtle-neck crop top, accessorised with some heavy earrings. Take a look:

Nazriya Fahad

Nazriya Fahad dipped her toes in the Malayalam film industry as a child artist and has been taking the audience off their feet with her stellar onscreen performances since then. The actor has also been entertaining the audience with her pictures on Instagram. Recently, Nazriya shared a picture, in which the actor can be seen all cosy with her dog. In the picture shared, Nazriya has sported a simple white top, with hair clipped behind. Take a look:

