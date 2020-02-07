Following IT Raids At Thalapathy Vijay's House, 'Master' Team To Shoot Without Him?

Popular South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay was in the news after Income tax officials interrupted shooting of his upcoming film, Master. According to reports, the shoot was interrupted to question him about some unaccounted payments related to his last film, Bigil. Reports add that the IT department found some suspectable transaction between the producer and financer of Bigil a few days ago, and to get a clear picture, the officials took Vijay into custody.

According to media reports, the raid has resulted in stalling of shooting for Master. But handling the situation wisely, the makers of the upcoming film have reportedly planned to shoot the portions of Vijay Sethupathi and other actors in the absence of Thalapathy. According to media reports, the shooting of Master is smoothly progressing in the coal mines of Neyveli, where Thalapthy Vijay was supposed to join the crew.

Master features an ensemble cast of Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sehtupathi, Malavika Mohan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev Gouri Kishan, Brigida and VJ Ramya, among others. The upcoming movie, touted to be campus-based, will pit Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi against each other for the first time. The shooting of the upcoming movie is reported to be in the last leg and the film is slated to hit the screens in summer 2020.

Meanwhile, the fans of Thalapathy Vijay are showering their support for the actor over social media. Fans of Vijay are also expecting a press conference, where the actor will disseminate the income tax investigation. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are also expecting the music release of Master soon.

