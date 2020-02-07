Union Budget
Thalapathy Vijay's Salary After IT Raids Is Revealed To Be THIS Much; Find Out

Others

Thalapathy Vijay's residence was raided by the income tax department. His salary for Bigil along with some other details was revealed by the IT department.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
thalapathy vijay

The South star Thalapathy Vijay is having a good time as his movie Bigil is having an incredible run at the box office. The movie ruled the box office and has managed to collect a total of ₹ 300 Crores as per the trade experts. According to a report in a leading entertainment website, recent buzz claims that Vijay's salary for the movie was revealed because of the income tax raid at his residence. 

ALSO READ | Thalapathy Vijay Is All Set To Join The Team Of 'Master' As Shoot Resumes In Neyveli

What is Vijay's remuneration?

The report claims that the actor was paid ₹ 30 Crores for the movie Bigil by the makers of the film. The officials from the Income Tax department also revealed that nothing was seized from Vijay's residence. All his possessions were well documented.

ALSO READ | With 'Bigil's BO Success & An IT Raid, Here Is Thalapathy Vijay's Net Worth Now

The income tax raid was conducted on February 5, 2020. The officials had escorted Vijay from the sets of his next movie Master and were taken to his farmhouse in Panayur in Chennai. The IT officials grilled the actor with a lot of the questions about his possessions and searched his premises for around 20 hours.  

ALSO READ | Thalapathy Vijay Receives Massive Support From Fans After Alleged Tax Fraud Case

Vijay wasn't the first person from the industry to be raided by the Income Tax officials. They had conducted a raid at the office and residence of AGS Productions as well. The report claims that all these IT raids were sparked because of one tweet by Archana Kalpathi, who is the CEO of AGS films. Archana took to Twitter to share the success of the movie Bigil. She talked about how the movie had completed 100 days at the box office. She thanked the fans for its success. 

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Intro Song In 'Thalaivar 168' Choreographed By Thalapathy Vijay's Favourite

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in the movie Master. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. It is expected to hit the screens in April 2020.

ALSO READ | Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupati To Shoot High-octane Scenes For 'Master' In Cuddalore

Image Courtesy: Archana Kalpathi's Twitter

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
