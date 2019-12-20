Thambi: Here Are A Few Early Fan Reactions To Karthi's Latest Action-thriller

Karthi's latest action thriller film, Thambi, made its premiere in theatres today on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Suraj Sadanah. Jyothika plays the female lead while actor Sathyaraj plays a prominent role in the movie. Karthi's fans have already filled up theatres to watch his latest film. Twitter is now full of fan reactions and reviews for Thambi.

Social media reactions for Karthi's film Thambi

Read|Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming movie to be titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban?

Most of the fan reviews for Thambi are positive. Many have praised Karthi's and the other cast members for their stellar acting. The movie has also been praised for its action and script. Here are a few early fan reactions and reviews for Thambi.

Read|'Hero' starring Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol gets a thumbs up from fans

#Thambi Positive Reviews Everywhere 👌👍😊



It will Be a Another Hit Movie For #Karthi This year 👍😍 #Thambi pic.twitter.com/lC83EJUHXY — 😈GokulSURIYA😘||ˢᵒᵒʳᵃʳᵃⁱ ᵖᵒᵗᵗʳᵘ 🛩 (@justGokul_) December 20, 2019

#Thambi



An entertaining family thriller from #JeethuJoseph which will surprise at many instances in second half. Movie has a strong emotional base like #Memories and a flavour of #Drishyam ! #Karthi continues his winning streak, he is on🔥

Another potential BLOCKBUSTER✌️



4/5 pic.twitter.com/kXpJs9AhJo — KeralaBoxofficeStats (@kboxstats) December 20, 2019

#Thambi An extraordinary commercial package frm #JeethuJoseph @Karthi_Offl Hits sixer again.Back 2 back quality movies frm Karthi.Scenes between #Jyotika nd #karthi are emotionally connected well!A pakka family entertainer tat shuld b never missed! #thambiReview #ThambiFromToday pic.twitter.com/UzdWTg8h1y — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) December 20, 2019

Read|Thambi trailer: Karthi-Jyothika set to take you on gripping ride of truth, lies & drama

Read|Thambi Teaser out; fans are loving this family drama starring Karthi and Jyotika



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.