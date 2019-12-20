The Debate
The Debate
Thambi: Here Are A Few Early Fan Reactions To Karthi's Latest Action-thriller

Others

Karthi's latest action-thriller, Thambi, released today on December 20, 2019. Here are a few early reactions to the movie. Most fans have reviewed it positively

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thambi

Karthi's latest action thriller film, Thambi, made its premiere in theatres today on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Suraj Sadanah. Jyothika plays the female lead while actor Sathyaraj plays a prominent role in the movie. Karthi's fans have already filled up theatres to watch his latest film. Twitter is now full of fan reactions and reviews for Thambi

Social media reactions for Karthi's film Thambi

Most of the fan reviews for Thambi are positive. Many have praised Karthi's and the other cast members for their stellar acting. The movie has also been praised for its action and script. Here are a few early fan reactions and reviews for Thambi.

Published:
