The Crown: The Royal Family Shares Interesting Pictures Related To Season 3 Premier

It is a known fact that Queen Elizabeth II watches Netflix's The Crown. The Queen had a lot to say about the previous season of the show but she had not really commented on the latest season. However, it seems that the royal family has finally opened up about the latest season, though they did not really comment on its quality and more so had some interesting tidbits to add to the opening of Season 3 of The Crown.

The royal family tweets about the opening scene of The Crown season 3

The Royal family's official social media account recently posted a few pictures related to the opening scene of The Crown season 3. The family posted some interesting information about the pictures that were featured on the official postage of the UK from 1953 to 1971, a few of which are still preserved at The Royal Philatelic Society in the city of London. The same stamps also made an appearance in the opening scene of The Crown season 3, where Queen Elizabeth II was seen staring at her older pictures and then looking at her present ageing self. The Royal family tweeted those same pictures on their official Twitter page and they also provided some historical background behind the images. Below is the post made by the royal family.

These photographs taken by Dorothy Wilding, of Her Majesty in 1952, were used as the basis of The Queen’s image on postage stamps from 1953 until 1971.

In two sittings, photographer Wilding took 59 images of The Queen.

Many members of the family have given their opinion on The Crown but the queen herself has never commented about the show. Reported stated that the Queen first watched the show after it was recommended to her by Prince Edward and his wife Sophie. The Royal family had also previously made a statement where they stated that the family had no contact with the showrunners and they would never comment on the show's accuracy.

