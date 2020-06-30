TikTok Banned In India: Jannat Zubair & Ashnoor Kaur In Favour Of The Ban On Chinese Apps

The Indian government has decided to ban a total of 59 Chinese apps amid the ongoing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. The government has decided to ban TikTok and 59 other apps that have Chinese links. According to government officials, these apps were a threat to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country. India’s Information Technology Ministry has released a statement regarding the same.

TikTok Banned In India

The statement mentioned that this step has been taken after receiving many complaints that have stated that these apps have been "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India". After the official statement of the ban of these apps, Indians have been extremely supportive of the government’s decision. Some of the most popular faces of TikTok have also been in favour of this ban. TikTok celebrities like Jannat Zubair, Riya KishanChandani, Ashnoor Kaur has also given out their statement to the public and applauded the government for their take on Chinese apps.

TikTok user support government's decision of Banning TikTok

Jannat Zubair is known for her online content. She gained massive popularity through her posts on TikTok. She has a massive following and has successfully managed to attract over 27 million users. Jannat Zubair released a statement about the same and said that she and her family are in favour of this decision and totally support the ban.

Jannat also said that she will boycott it and also follow all the guidelines and regulations coming from our government. She also mentioned that every Indian should support this ban without any doubts. In her statement, Jannat says that "nothing is more important than our military, our citizens, our doctors, our government, our police officers and our country".

Similarly, other social media stars like Riya Kishanchandani and Ashnoor Kaur have also shared their views about the ban of TikTok in India. Both have supported the ban and have released videos explaining their views on their respective social media accounts. Ashnoor Kaur has said that she is happy with the decision of the government of the digital strike that banned all Chinese apps. Similarly, Riya Kishanchandani has said that she does feel bad about the decision but is in favour of the ban. She also mentioned that the "ban is for our good".

