PUBG Not On List Of Banned Chinese Apps, Gamers Mock TikTok Users With Hilarious Memes

The government of India on June 29 announced a ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications, including some widely popular apps like TikTok, ShareIt and UC browser, saying 'they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to 'sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'. However, what confused people was that the famous mobile game PUBG was not included in the list. The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds did not find a mention in the list of banned apps that were either Chinese-owned or were somehow linked to the Communist state. PUBG was developed by Brendan Greene, who hails from Ireland. The game was developed in South Korea, but Tencent, a Chinese company had licenced the game and was testing the mobile version in China.

The news came as heartbreak for many rising stars of TikTok but PUBG gamers were happy that their favourite game was exempted from the ban. Immediately the loyal PUBG gamers started sharing memes and jokes on social media regarding the ban, with some even expressing their gratitude to the Indian government for leaving their dearest game alone. Others were poking fun at TikTok users, whose most-visited app was on the list of banned Chinese apps.

2 Minutes Silence For Those Tiktok Users Who Mentioned Themselves As 'Actors' In Their Bio! 🤐🤫😬#tiktokbanindia pic.twitter.com/Bq0To4otUg — 🌹Ankita Thakur 🌹 (@12UnicornBae) June 30, 2020

#TikTok and all chinese apps ban in india expect PubG

PubG Player right now: pic.twitter.com/SvjWcrKcKc — Narendra modi 💯 (@Pm_modi_99) June 29, 2020

59 Chinese apps banned

The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats decided to ban 59 apps. The move is aimed at safeguarding the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. "This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

Government bans 59 mobile apps 📲 including #TikTok, likee, UC Browser, etc.



This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace & to safeguard interests of crores of Indian mobile/internet users



🔽Here's the list🔽https://t.co/aKgmnAglOs pic.twitter.com/ooTUWj6R5E — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 29, 2020

