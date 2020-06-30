TikTok Banned In India: Celebrities Extend Support To Welcome Government's Move

TikTok has officially been banned in India along with several other Chinese applications. This move by the government was praised by several social media users and was even supported by them. Celebrities too have begun to express their support for the ban of Chinese apps in general along with the TikTok ban.

Popular celebrities express their support and welcome TikTok ban

Celebrities like Nia Sharma, Amrita Rao, Tina Datta, Kaushal Tandon, and many more have spoken out in support of the TikTok ban. The actors have mentioned they fully support the government’s decision and agree with the ban of all the 59 Chinese apps, according to a news portal. Nia Sharma was among the first to share the news with her fans. Several prominent celebrities commented on the post that Nia put up on social media. Kaushal Tandon himself left a few emojis hinting that he too is quite happy with the news. Kaushal Tandon then took to Twitter and shared the list of apps being banned and captioned it as “Finally”. The caption of Nia Sharma mentioned that she is thankful to the government for banning the apps especially TikTok. She also ended the caption by suggesting to never let the “virus” back in again.

Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again! 🙏 https://t.co/qYEYmOYaSv — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 29, 2020

Amrita Rao too was delighted with the ban of the 59 Chinese apps. The actor wrote a tweet in which she mentioned that the decision for banning the apps is for the best interest of the country’s security. She also highlighted how several apps cause social media addiction and mental health-related issues as well. Amrita Rao added that the ban will be like a break from all those apps and help to detox and introspect. Several other celebrities too supported this decision and applauded the PMO for the news.

Trust the decision of banning some apps by the GOI, in the best interest of our country's security, besides Social Media addiction and Mental health are known enemies .. Just a break from them may help detox and introspect!! #BanTikTokInIndia #BanTiktok #dataprotection 🇮🇳 https://t.co/KlHi3Hq1YJ — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) June 29, 2020

Over the years, TikTok as an application has been in the headlines for quite a while, according to a news portal. The nature of the app is to present or create short videos and then publish them online. The popularity of TikTok grew rapidly in India and many youngsters and other people downloaded the application. However, over time TikTok was involved in quite a few controversies and thus the app had been in the news for a while, according to a news portal.

