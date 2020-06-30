'Nayee Padosan' Actor Aslam Khan Concerned Over Casting TikTokers In His Music Video

Bollywood actor Aslam Khan is popularly known for films like Nayee Padosan and Rafoo Chakkar. The actor has now turned director and is currently gearing up for the release of his latest music video Private Jatt. But instead of going for actors, Khan decided to launch four popular TikTokers with his music video. As people are taking steps to boycott Chinese apps, Aslam Khan is following a different thought-process.

Aslam Khan on casting TikTokers in his music video

Aslam was asked in an interview with an online portal if he feared that the current sentiments of people would affect the success of the song. Khan responded that he is not afraid but he is concerned over it. He said that there are TikTokers in his video and people are currently against them due to the current situation. Aslam Khan stated that the song is ''just for entertainment'' and has nothing to do with the India-China tensions.

In the same interview, Aslam Khan said that he is feeling blessed to cast TikTokers in his music video. He added that the TikTok app can be banned but that does not mean that the talent should be banned from getting work along with it. Khan said that the Chinese app provided a platform for many artists who could not get a chance on TV or Bollywood screen. He added that it is why he decided to launch four TikTokers with his song.

Further questioning those who are targeting TikTok, the actor said that there are many other products from China that are being used and questioned why TikTok is at the receiving end of the hate. He added that they are being targeted for ''entertaining people and bringing a smile on their faces''. Aslam Khan feels that they should be encouraged to churn out more content because it is high time for people to start promoting new talents.

He stressed that it is exactly what he is doing and assured people that he will keep doing so. The actor further said that he is not concerned about the views on the song. Khan continued that he will keep promoting new talent irrespective of whether they are TikTokers or not.

Revealing some details about the song, Aslam Khan said that it is a complete masala song. He added that it looks like a song out of a David Dhawan film rather than a single because of its storyline and a thrilling yet beautiful end. The actor also confessed that the song has been one of the most difficult projects that he had to shoot and edit.

