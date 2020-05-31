Amrita Rao follows Milind Soman to delete TikTok, Tanuj Garg echoes Sonam Wangchuk's call

If battling the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough, India also has had to deal with border skirmishes with China. Amid the row, engineer-turned-education reformer Sonam Wangchuk gave out a clarion call to boycott Chinese products to express his discontent with the Chinese government, and now celebrities are joining in. Milind Soman made headlines for uninstalling the Chinese app TikTok in support of Wangchuk.

READ: Milind Soman Uninstalls TikTok, Joins Sonam Wangchuk's 'Boycott Chinese Products' Movement

Now, Amrita Rao also joined in the movement. The actor announced on Twitter that she had just deleted her TikTok account. The Main Hoon Na star also tagged Sonam Wangchuk and used the hashtag #BoycottMadeInChina and #DeleteTikTok.

Wangchuk in his video had urged all to uninstall China-made software in a week and hardware in a year, so that was another of her hashtags. Moreover, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a self-reliant campaign Atmanirbhar Bharat to promote the use of local products, Amrita used that as a hashtag too.

Here’s the post

READ: Ranvir Shorey, Other Stars Join 'Boycott China' Trend, Some Praise Trump For Stern Speech

Producer Tanujj Garg was one of the other stars to echo the thoughts of Wangchuk. He hailed Milind Soman while taking a dig at the others with a fan base.

Here’s the post

Those making a living off #tiktok and/or those with substantial fan bases thereon, aren't going to care that it's #Chinese. There are few Milind Somans who have the compunction to quit it. #BanChineseProducts — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) May 31, 2020

Earlier, celebrities like Ranvir Shorey, Kamya Punjabi and Raaj Shaandilyaa had also supported the movement to boycott Chinese products. Atul Kasbekar and Manish Mundra too had called for China to be isolated after USA President Donald Trump lashed out at the country.

READ: Comedian Saloni Gaur Says TikTok Removed Her Video With Jokes On China, Takes Funny Dig

READ: Why Did Google Delete TikTok Reviews? How Did TikTok's Rating Increase? Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.