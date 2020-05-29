Why Did Google Delete TikTok Reviews? How Did TikTok's Rating Increase? Details

The popular short video social media application, TikTok became prey to many downgrading reviews and one-star ratings after online trend went viral with the name "YouTube vs TikTok." Following this trend, YouTuber Carryminati who is known for making funny videos and roasting people on his channel created a spoof video to roast Amir Siddiqui and other TikTokers. The video eventually became the fastest 2M-liked video on YouTube. However, the streaming application had to delete the video due to many reports of defaming an individual.

This enraged many fans of Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar which started a trend called "#JusticeForCarry." In this quest, many people started reviewing TikTok which led to the downgrading of the application to 1.3 stars. Later a video went viral where a "Social Media Influencer" is seen threatening a girl [fictional video] for deciding to leave him. This video went viral online and many celebrities and influencers responded furiously against it. Similarly, many videos of such kind went viral and the NCW Chief Rekha Sharma decided to ask the government to ban the social platform in India for "promoting unproductivity" in the country.

How did the TikTok rating increase?

Many users and non-users of TikTok started rating the TikTok app on Google Play store. This led to the decrease in the number of stars the app once used to own. In March 2020, the TikTok mobile app reportedly had 4.7-star ratings on Google Play Store. However, after the trend of "YouTube vs TikTok," many people started giving a one-star rating on the platform. This resulted in the fall of the TikTok app's rating.

Before Google deleted the fake reviews on the Play Store portal, TikTok's rating fell from 4.7 stars to 1.3 stars. But, now as Google decided to remove fake reviews from fake Google accounts, the rating has increased to 4.4 stars (as of writing this article). Many users of this short video social media platform are finding relief that app's rating is coming up. However, they are still in question of "will TikTok get banned in India?"

Source ~ Play Store

Why did Google delete TikTok reviews?

Google had to delete TikTok reviews as the app's rating started falling down eventually in a short amount of time. Many reports say that Google found out that many TikTok reviews are coming from fake Google account holders who are trying to downgrade the application. To save the social media platform from failing due to fake reviews, Google decided to delete fake reviews.