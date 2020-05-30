Comedian Saloni Gaur says TikTok removed her video with jokes on China, takes funny dig

China has been at the receiving end of attack, after COVID-19 pandemic spread from the country, with United States of America President Donald Trump being at the forefront of it. Moreover, the recent skirmishes between India and China at the border have led to Indians also venting out at the neighbouring country. Not just China, even the app TikTok from the nation, is involved in multiple controversies at the moment, over videos promoting violence againt women and animals.

Amid both being at the centre of the storm, Saloni Gaur took a hilarious dig at China and its app TikTok. The comedian also known as 'Nazma Aapi' for one of the characters she portrays, shared that her recent video that had jokes on China, was removed by TikTok. With China known for its strong laws in favour of the government and censorship, Saloni quipped how the app was same as its country, as there was 'no freedom to talk' at either places.

So @TikTok_IN has removed my last video which had jokes on China, jaisa desh, vaisi app. Kuch bolne ki freedom hi nahi hai. — Saloni Gaur (Nazma Aapi) (@salonayyy) May 29, 2020

In the video, Saloni in her popular 'Nazma Aapi' character jokes how China was spoiling Indian habits by sending food made of ajinomoto, TikTok , cheap phones and bringing the country to a lockdown via coronavirus. She then raised the recent border issues, asking if the beauty of Ladakh had attracted their soldiers. She also joked how she’d call Sonu Sood to send them back and that Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Vicky Kaushal will fight to make a film if India defeats China.

Adnan Sami, Nikita Dutta, Bidita Bag were among those who gave their thumbs up to the video.

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities joined the ‘Boycott China products’ trend amid the controversies. Milind Soman went off TikTok, while Ranvir Shorey, Kamya Punjabi also expressed their support to the initiative.

