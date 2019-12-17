Times Prabhas' Fans Went Crazy Doing Stunts To Grab His Attention

Prabhas is a star who was shot to insane fame across the nation post his Baahubali release. But long before that, he was already an established name in the Tollywood industry. The star made his debut in 2002 with the drama film Eshwar. And ever since, the star gained a huge fan following throughout his career until now. With a huge fan-following, the star has also come across a lot of out of the world experiences with his fans. Here are a few crazy moments when his fans made headlines.

Cut-out at theatres

While Prabhas and Shraddha's film was much anticipated and the excitement for it in South was even crazier. Massive cut-outs of the star were put up outside theatres in Chennai for his fans. The images did rounds on the internet and went viral. His fans love him dearly and Prabhas enjoys a great amount of affection from them and loves them back equally.

Fans climb a cell-phone tower

On the day of Saaho’s release, a fan of Prabhas passed away while putting up a flex board at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh. And then a while later, in another shocking moment, a fan of his climbed up to the top of the cellphone tower. According to sources, the man threatened to jump and take his life if he wasn’t allowed to meet Prabhas. He demanded that Prabhas arrive at that spot.

A fan slapped him post a selfie

For the shoot of a few portions of Saaho, Prabhas was in Los Angeles. A few fans spotted him at the airport and requested for a picture. A fan was seen jumping in joy and after clicking a picture with him, she casually slapped him. Stumped to see this reaction, Prabhas was taken aback for a moment. But then he quickly recovered and smiled for a picture with another fan.

