Nazriya Nazim's Pictures With Her Pet Dog Oreo Are Too Cute To Handle; See Pics

Popular Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim shocked the Malayalam moviegoers when she announced her marriage to Fahadh Faasil back in 2014. Soon after their marriage, the actor took a break from movies and was reportedly contemplating on spending her initial days after marriage with her family. Nazriya's husband Fahadh recently gifted her a cute little pup. Check out the post below.

A picture of Nazriya Nazim's Oreo:

According to reports, Fahadh's family loves keeping pets and imbibing the same perceptive is Faasil, who brought Oreo as a marriage gift. Nazim, who seemed to be scared of dogs, accepted Oreo just for the sake of Fahadh's love for dogs. However, as time passed, Nazim fell in love with Oreo. Now, she is often seen cajoling and cooing Oreo, the photos of which she regularly posts on social media. Here are some adorable pictures of Nazriya Nazim with Oreo.

Nazriya Nazim's pictures with her pet Oreo:

The popular Mollywood actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Trance. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim and Vinayakan in the lead, reportedly narrates the tale of a fisherman, who after divine interventions is given god-like powers. The Anwar Rasheed directorial will mark the return of the director after 5 Sundarikal (2013). Trance is reportedly one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020, as the movie will mark the reunion of the real-life couple back on screen. The upcoming Malayalam movie is slated to hit the marquee on February 14, 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Instagram)

