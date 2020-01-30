Nazriya Nazim And Fahadh Faasil’s Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned

Malayalam actors Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil tied the knot in 2014 and since then, the young couple has been shelling out couple goals to all. The news of their marriage came in as a shock to fans because both of them were at the peak of their career at the time. Nazim and Faasil initially met on the sets of their film, Bangalore Days. The duo fell for each other during the filming of Bangalore Days and the rest is history.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil's combined net worth

According to many online portals, Nazriya Nazim reportedly has an estimated net worth of ₹3.5 crores. Her earnings majorly come in from her films and endorsements. Nazim reportedly also owns an impressive range of cars including a Mercedes Benz and Range Rover.

On the other hand, her husband, Fahadh Faasil is one of the top actors and producer in the South Indian film industry. According to many online portals, Fahadh Faasil’s net worth is reportedly estimated at more than ₹7.14 crores.

The couple is known to live a very luxurious life off-screen. With both of them being at the top of their game, one can also expect their income to be higher as compared to other South actors. The couple currently resides in Kerala. However, they reportedly also own properties in Kerala and Bangalore.

On the work front, the husband-wife duo is all set to star together on the silver screen for the first time after Bangalore Days in Anwar Rasheed’s Trance. The film is reported to be one of the costliest films of Fahadh Faasil and has been in the making for about two years. The film is all set to release on February 14, 2020.

