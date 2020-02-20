Is 'Trance' Inspired By Osho? Writer Of The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Clears The Air

Vincent Vadakkan, who is credited to be the writer of Malayalam movie Trance, recently took to his social media to announce the release date of the film. The post received a lot of appreciation and intrigue. People asked Vadakkan if the Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim starrer is inspired by Indian godman Osho. Here is what the writer had to say.

Is Trance inspired by Indian godman Osho?

Trance has been one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year. The movie that is in the making for years, has the audiences intrigued after the makers released the trailer of the film. The 1 minute 25 seconds trailer takes the audiences on a mad ride with Viju's (character played by Fahadh Faasil) diverse characters. The trailer released on February 18 has puzzled the audiences with its similarities to godman Osho's life. So, when a social media user questioned the same to Vadakkan, he assured them that the movie is not inspired by Osho or any other literary work.

The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazariya Nazim, and Vinayakan in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, among others, will also mark the acting debut of Tamil director Gautam Menon. The Anwar Rasheed directorial is reported to narrate the tale of a fisherman, who after getting mystical powers turns into a goldlike figure for many.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is reportedly busy shooting for Mahesh Narayan's Malik. The forthcoming movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Joju George, and Maala Parvathi in the lead, is reported to be based on a real-life story. For the role in the film, Fahadh is reported to have lost a significant amount of weight. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is reported to hit the marquee by 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Instagram)

