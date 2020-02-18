Fahadh Faasil Starrer 'Trance' Gets A Second Trailer Two Days Before Release

The Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim starrer Trance was supposed to release back on February 14, 2020, Valentine's Day. However, the movie was pushed back due to pressure from the Central Board of Film Certification and is now set to release on February 20, 2020. Just two days before the film's release, the makers decided to drop another trailer for the upcoming film online. Fans were already eagerly awaiting Trance's release, and now the intriguing second trailer has reinvigorated the excitement for the film.

Check out the second trailer for Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film, Trance

Above is the second trailer for Trance, which was shared online on February 18, 2020, just two days before the film hits theatres across Kerala. The trailer showcases several intriguing scenes from the upcoming film and features Fahadh Faasil in the avatar of a motivational speaker and religious guru. Fahadh Faasil's character also displays several supernatural abilities that he uses to sway his followers.

The visuals shown in the trailer were also stunning and well designed. Later, fans got a glimpse of Soubin Shahir's character, who interviewed Fahadh Faasil after he became a renowned guru. Fahadh Faasil's wife, Nazriya Nazim, also makes an appearance in the trailer.

Interestingly, Trance will be the first film to feature Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim together after they got married. The two previously co-starred in the films Bangalore Days and Pramani. Trance also happens to be Nazriya Nazim's second film after she made her comeback into the Malayalam Film Industry.

Alongside Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the film will also star Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothan in prominent roles. The film is directed, as well as produced, by Anwar Rasheed. In the movie, Fahadh Faasil will play the role of a mental institute patient who somehow gains mysterious superpowers. He then uses these powers to form his own cult and becomes a religious guru.

