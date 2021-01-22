'True Beauty' Ending: Will Seo Jun Break Up With Ju Gyeong? Read Current Speculations

True Beauty is a popular South Korean television show that premiered on tvN on December 9, 2020. The K-drama has garnered a huge following around the world. The plot of the K-drama is set against the backdrop of high school students and their life story. The web series starts with the story of a high school student who uses makeup as a tool to hide her insecurities along with two of her schoolmates who want to date her. Cha eun-woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeo are the lead actors of the show. The recent episode of the show aired on Thursday, January 21 at 10:30 pm KST. With only four episodes remaining to go, many people are curious to know how does True Beauty end? Read on to know more about True beauty ending.

True Beauty ending explained

Back in July 2019, tvN announced that the Line Webtoon called True Beauty would be turned into a television series. The webtoon is authored by fitting model turned author named Yaongyi. True Beauty web series is scheduled to run for a total of 16 episodes and will broadcast its finale in February 2021. According to koreaboo portal, when the author of True Beauty webtoon was asked about who she wants Ju Gyeong to end up with? She didn't reply as she didn't want to take sides, but she said that people have to read the webtoon to know more about the ending. Currently, the webtoon as over 134 episodes and is still ongoing, meanwhile, the web series also has four episodes before it ends on February 4.

But according to the speculations of the fans of the webtoon and the series, it is very hard to estimate who will Ju Gyeong end up with. Many people have been taking Su Ho's side saying that he is kind and loved Ju Gyeong even without her makeup while many have taken Seo Jun's side saying that he has been there with her through all the time even when Su Ho left Ju Gyeong. Fans have taken sides on social media and it would take a few days before it is revealed about Ju Gyeong's future.

Does Seojun break up with Jugyeong?

As of the 129th episode, the webtoon showcased that Seo Jun and Ju Gyeong have broken up and Ju Gyeong is trying hard to get over Seo Jun. Meanwhile, Seo Jun is having a successful career. However, it is also shown at one point that Seo jun is working as a chef in a location as well. Only time will tell what happens with the lead characters of this webtoon as well as the web series. For now, the story could go either way and there are equal fans supporting either Seojun-JuGyeong or SuHo-JuGyeong story angle.

