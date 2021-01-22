Sushant Singh Rajput's niece misses his 'thank you, beta' message, shares her gift for SSR

It was ‘Sushant Day’ on social media as Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birth anniversary was celebrated with an outpouring of emotions by his family, fans and friends. Right from his sisters and fans to co-stars, ‘SSRians’ honoured the late actor in heartwarming ways. One of the best messages on the day was from his niece Katyayni, who penned a three-page note on how she was coping up with his death, and trying her best to remain strong.

READ: 'Remember You For You, Gulshan': Sushant's Sister Meetu Singh Pens An Emotional Note

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece pens note on birth anniversary

Calling Sushant Singh Rajput as her ‘Gulshan Mama’, Katyayni shared that her life has been ‘rough’ without him, but nothing such that she could not deal with. She remembered his ‘mischievour glances, bursts of laughter, the light-hearted comments, the underlying understanding, the unspoken words conveyed through eyes.’ Calling him her ‘source of energy’ and his presence as ‘precious’, she wrote that it was still ‘impossible’ for her to believe that she was breathing the same air that her uncle used to, but without him.

SSR’s niece termed him as ‘simple yet complex’, ‘so light hearted yet deep rooted at the same time’, ‘a piece of work’, ‘magic’ and more. She shared that she was missing his ‘thank you beta’ message and feeling the irresistible urge to imagine that he was still around, describing the feeling as ‘happy and miserable’, ‘unnaturaral and strange’. Katyayni accepted that things were never going to be same again, and there was nothing that could replace the 'dent' he had left behind.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Mallika Shares Moving Note On His 35th Birth Anniversary

On his birth anniversary, her gift to Sushant was ‘acceptance’, writing that she wanted to make him proud by being strong in accepting that he was no longer with them. She stated that he had penned the note after hours of trying to hold back her thoughts and thinking about him.

She shared she was ready to channelise all within her in his 'honourable memory' and highlighting her ‘blood of greatness’, she promised to mkae him pro. She added that though he now exited in a ‘different plane of reality’, and was not a part of her world anymore, this was 'not the only world.'

Tributes for Sushant

Sushant, who passed away on June 14 last year, was honoured with tributes by other members of his family, like sisters Shweta, Priyanka and Meetu, who posted pictures and shared their thoughts. Right from ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande to co-stars like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, there were tributes galore. Fans held initiatives to perform charity while some of them arranged dance-based events to honour his love for dancing.

READ: Parineeti Celebrates SSR's 35th Birth Anniversary With Pic From 'Shuddh Desi Romance' Days

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta Posts Rare Picture Of Late Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.