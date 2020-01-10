Why Is It In Bad Taste?: Hansal Mehta Defends Slamming Delhi Cops Over JNU With Condom Ad

Hansal Mehta who has been one of the most outspoken celebrities in the film industry took a dig at the Delhi Police, who have been questioned over their inaction amid the shocking violence that was witnessed at the JNU campus on Sunday, January 5, but has come to be mired in controversy over the means he used.

Sharing an advertisement that cited a popular condom brand (though there's no proof that the advertisement originated from there) that reads, "Better protection than Delhi Police. #ShameOnDelhiPolice.", the National Award-winning filmmaker wrote, "I choose (brand's name). Keeps you safe and happy."

READ: Hansal Mehta To Helm Series On Harshad Mehta Scam Titled 'Scam 1992'

Hansal Mehta takes a dig at Delhi Police

I choose Durex. Keeps you safe and happy. pic.twitter.com/UvAhN9iczD — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 8, 2020

After the filmmaker's jibe, social media users questioned him over his statement perhaps being in bad taste. Posing a strong retort, Mehta diverted by asking if 'talking about sex or condoms is bad'.

Why is it in bad taste? You think talking about sex or condoms is bad? https://t.co/ev3YUO9mFo — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 10, 2020

However, the condom brand in question has not posted the advertisement itself.

Several social media users also questioned the credibility of the advertisement.

Can anyone confirm whether the advertising images (so-called humour) tweeted by him is from company itself or he posted to troll the Delhi police? Because I searched tl of durex and didn't get any such images. — Abhi_shekS (@shakes_abhi) January 8, 2020

READ: Rajkummar Rao Collaborates With Hansal Mehta For 'Turram Khan'

Quite vocal about his views, politics or otherwise, the filmmaker tweeted in support of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak recently. After the actress' visit to the JNU campus on Tuesday, rumors surfaced claiming that the religion of the accused who threw acid on the protagonist has been changed.

Firstly, religious identity of the attacker should not be important. Secondly, the lies perpetrated since yesterday are an indicator of the lies you've been subjected to by the IT cell all these years. Enough hatred has been spread. It's time to stop these lies. Go watch #Chhapak — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 9, 2020

Protest against Delhi Police

Earlier on Friday, JNU students marching to Mandi House against the violence in the campus, against NRC, CAA and NPR were stopped and lathi-charged by Delhi police after they allegedly tried removing barricades. The Delhi Police had earlier imposed Section 144 in Mandi House.

READ: Hansal Mehta Takes Dig At Uddhav Thackeray? Says, 'Maharashtra Has CM But No Government'

Meanwhile, HRD Secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, even as the JNUSU continues to demand his resignation. "The removal of the vice-chancellor is not a solution," he said, quoted by PTI, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' union after meeting Kumar.

Earlier on Friday, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the administration has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured. He stated that he has recommended measures to ensure the safety of students. The panel will also probe lapses, if any, insecurity, Kumar told PTI.

READ: JNU Students Protest Claiming Delhi Police Inaction; Provoke With 'Sanghi Shield' Slogans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.