Vartika Singh: All You Need To Know About Her Journey In Miss Universe Pageant 2019

Vartika Singh was recently seen representing India at the 68th edition of Miss Universe Pageant 2019. However, this was not the diva's first time representing the country at an international pageant. She has earlier participated and won in many pageants, national and international. Although the star did not bag the Miss Universe title, she surely bagged a lot of hearts and now has a huge fan-following. Here is all you need to know about Vartika Singh.

Vartika was born and brought up in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling from Canossa Convent School. The model further completed her graduation in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from Isabella Thoburn College. She also has a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Lucknow.

She has participated in the Miss Diva 2014 and was placed in the top 7. She was also awarded the title of Miss Photogenic. She has also been a part of Femina Miss India 2015. Here is the star's arrival look for the Miss Universe 2019 pageant as shared by her.

Singh has represented India at the 2015 Miss Grand International pageant in Bangkok. During the same competition, the diva won the Best Social Media award and was placed in the Top 10 of Miss Popular Vote. She was also placed in the Top 20 for Best National Costume sub-contest. She also recently bagged the Miss Diva Universe 2019 title earlier this year before entering the Miss Universe pageant.

Vartika Singh is also the co-founder of an NGO called Pure Humans and has been working with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to create awareness and educate various communities about Tuberculosis. She has also participated in the Kingfisher Model Hunt contest in 2017. She was featured in the official calendar for the March and October pages.

