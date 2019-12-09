Miss Universe 2019: Vartika Singh Who Represented India, Fails To Make It To The Top 10

The Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant took place in Atlanta. The pageant welcomed 90 contestants from different parts of the world in the capital of the US state of Georgia. The initial stage of the Miss Universe 2019 started with all the 90 girls representing their culture and country in the costume round. Vartika Singh who represented India grabbed a lot of eyeballs as she impressed with her elegant avatar in a desi red lehenga.

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi won the title of Miss Universe 2019. The runners-up of the competition were Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson who won second place in the competition. Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón became the second runner-up of the competition. However, unfortunately, the representative of India, Vartika Singh failed to make it to the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant.

Vartika Singh made an entry as a wild card into the Top 20 semi-finalists of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant. Miss India Vartika Singh spoke about the importance of dreaming and watching it become true after the costume round of the beauty pageant. However, in the next round which was the swimsuit round, the hosts of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant, announced the top 10 finalists. Vartika Singh, who impressed everyone in the previous rounds, did not make it to the Top 10 of the competition.

Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/YL0NeO40QU — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 9, 2019

Here are the top 10 finalists of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant:

