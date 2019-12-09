Miss Universe 2019: Lesser Known Facts About Winner Zozibini Tunzi

The 26-year-old stunner Zozibini Tunzi from Tsolo, South Africa was crowned Miss Universe 2019 on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She beat Miss Mexico and Miss Puerto Rico. Zozibini is one of the most promising contestants and there is much more to know this Miss Universe 2019. Here are some lesser-known facts about this accomplished, bright young woman. Here are five facts about Miss South Africa now Miss Universe that fans should know about:

Also read | Miss Universe 2019: All You Need To Know About The Bikini Contest

Zozibini is a passionate advocate and activist for women’s rights and equality

Her campaign as Miss South Africa 2019 included partnering with HeForShe, a UN organisation represented by celebrities like Emma Watson that encourages men to fight alongside women for gender equality. Zozibini asked the South African men to write messages of support for women, which would be printed on pieces of ribbon.

Zozibini is a public relations specialist

Zozibini graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and image management from Cape Peninsula University of Technology, in 2018. She further went on to complete a Bachelor of Technology graduate degree in public relations. Also while she was at Cape Peninsula, shortly before winning Miss South Africa. She held an internship during grad school in the PR department of Ogilvy in Cape Town.

Also read | Miss Universe 2019: It's A Deja Vu As Steve Harvey Goofs Up With Names On Stage

Zozibini competed for Miss South Africa twice

Zozibini made it to the top 26 contestants for Miss South Africa 2017 but was eliminated. She came back two years later and won the title of Miss Universe 2019.

Zozibini is close to her parents

On the day of Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini posted a sweet message to her parents, Philiswa Nadapu and Lungisa Tunzi, on her Instagram account. She captioned it with a set of photos, which showed her parents along with her at the backstage of the event.

Also read | Miss Universe 2019: This Girl From Lucknow Will Represent India

Zozibini is a book lover

Zozibini is an avid reader and lover of books, and she gives all credits to her grandma. As she said the first book she ever picked up to read belonged to her grandmother. Her grandmother gifted her book to Zozibini because she loved sitting on her grandmother’s lap and pretend to read whenever she was doing it. She also said that because of her grandma she has a thirst for knowledge and a love for reading.

Also read | Miss Universe Contestant Slips On Runway Due To Wet Floor, Internet Lauds Her Confidence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.