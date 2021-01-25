Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour In Wishes For The Duo

On Sunday, January 24, 2021, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and posted photos from his wedding with fashion designer Natasha Dalal. They tied the knot at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding photos stormed the internet in no time and it was the actor's beautiful caption that stole the show. He wrote, “Life long love just became official.” Their traditional wedding was a close-knit affair attended by a few family members and close friends.

As soon as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding pics popped up on the internet, Bollywood celebrities and fans in huge numbers rushed to congratulate the newlyweds. Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ranveer Singh, Kunal Kemmu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Pooja Hegde, Parineeti, Vaani Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, amongst many others wished the couple. Many popular faces from the music and dance industry like Badshah, B Praak, Neeti Mohan, Arjun Kanungo, Armaan Malik, and others dropped sweet wishes.

Bollywood wishes Varun and Natasha

Guests at Varun Dhawan's wedding followed a "no phone policy". However, after their festivities came to an end, the newlyweds came outside and posed for the media. Not only this but the couple also disturbed sweets amongst the photographers.

Varun's wife Natasha Dalal has studied fashion designing at the Fashion Institute Of Technology in New York. She also has her own label design house- Natasha Dalal. She was given the opportunity to acquire delicate haute couture sewing and draping techniques from expert artists with the first-hand experience in the international fashion industry at (FIT). In 2013, she launched her own design house, read a statement on her website.

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, What Women Want, he opened up about his love life. He said that the first time he met Natasha was in the sixth standard and that they were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. He remarked that the minute he saw her, she was in the yellow house and he was in the red house and that it was on the basketball court. Varun also recalled that he saw her and he felt like he fell in love with her that day. On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No.1 and has several other films in his kitty, including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Ekkis and others in the pipeline.

