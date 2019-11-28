Vijay Deverakonda On Fans Lauding Parvathy For Slamming 'Arjun Reddy': ‘I Am Irritated’

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy was a box-office hit and also received critical acclaim. However, the flick has been subjected to multiple criticisms. Recently, it was seen making the news yet again, when actor Parvathy expressed her opinion about the movie, and fans are lauding her for her criticisms on Arjun Reddy. Read more to know what Parvathy and Vijay had to say about this.

Vijay Deverakonda 's Arjun Reddy is in the midst of criticism

On the criticism that Arjun Reddy received, the lead actor of this critically appraised flick reportedly said during a session at the International Film Festival that he is very irritated right now, and he cannot keep it inside him and that it needs to come out or else it will grow like a tumour.



The recent criticism on the movie’s plot and the theme started when the Bangalore days actor Parvathy said that movies like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh had the visual grammar of glorifying the ‘toxic masculinity’ that is portrayed in these movies. She talked about Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and said that it did not glorify his actions, and at no point in the movie did she feel that she agrees with the character and his actions when he murders all the people around him. She added that we can watch a tragedy and leave it there, without feeling inspired to follow it. She further expressed her dislike regarding the Arjun Reddy situation and the fact that the movie covertly hints that there is no passion in a relationship without slapping each other. She then mentioned that she is seeing a lot of YouTube comments where people are engaging in such things.

Netizens admired Parvathy for her views on the movie, which has been shammed by a lot of people all over the internet for the toxic masculinity it portrays. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda explained the reason behind his irritation and said that he is indeed a very understanding person and always gives people the benefit of doubt. He added that he saw the genuine angst and intentions behind these questions, and added that these people do not understand what they are talking about.

Vijay said that these people are very misplaced and he did not mind the questions. He added that he loves Parvathy, and admires her for her work but what irritates him is social media. He personally disliked that people are celebrating at his cost and said that he does not care about what they have to say about the movie or misogyny.

