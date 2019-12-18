After the massive success of Arjun Reddy Vijay Deverkonda has become one of the most popular stars in the South Indian film industry. The actor has always been vocal about his beliefs and has defended his choice of films on several occasions. Currently, the Arjun Reddy star is working on his upcoming film with Majili director Shiva Nirvana.

Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Majili director Shiva Nirvana for his next film

The film currently is at multiple stages in terms of production. Deverkonda announced on social media that he will be teaming up with the director for his 12th film. The film remains untitled as of yet, however, it is being produced by Dil Raju. The actor was also seen wishing the producer on his birthday and mentioned that they are working on a blockbuster in the making.

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019

Director Shiva Nirvana has been receiving massive praise from fans after the success of his latest film Majili. The film bought together the real-life couple of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. The director's next film with Deverkonda is expected to be a romantic flick. Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, World Famous Lover. The film is directed by Kranthi Madhav and stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles. Apart from this film, the actor also is working on Annamalai’s Hero and Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter.

