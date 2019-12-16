Vijay Deverakonda Beats Prabhas And Mahesh Babu, Surpasses 5 Million Followers On Insta

Vijay Deverakonda has evidently become one of the biggest stars working in the South film industry. The actor debuted in Telugu films in 2011 and rose to fame with his stunning performance in the film Arjun Reddy, which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. Now, the actor has garnered a vast following on Instagram gaining five million followers.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda reveals the first look of one of the female leads from his upcoming film

Vijay Deverakinda surpasses 5 million mark on Instagram

Interestingly, Vijay made his debut on Instagram only a year back in 2018. In just this little time, the Dear Comrade actor has surpassed the esteemed mark of five million followers on the social media platform. Vijay Deverakonda has gone past the likes of superstars Mahesh Babu and Prabhas. Mahesh Babu and Prabhas enjoy a massive following on Instagram with 3.8 million and 4 million respectively. Vijay has undoubtedly become of the biggest actors in the Telugu industry, he was the most searched South Indian actor of 2019.

Also read: Will 'Fighter' starring Vijay Deverakonda as lead be a pan-India film?

On the work front

Vijay Deverakonda will next feature in a film titled World Famous Lover. The romantic comedy film is all set to release on Valentine's day of February. The actor had recently shared the first look posters of the film on social media. Check them out below.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda says ‘I’m a revengeful person": Know why he said that

Me, Yamini, our world ❤

This Valentine's Day - World Famous Lover. pic.twitter.com/VkoWmFyP1q — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 15, 2019

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda on fans lauding Parvathy for slamming 'Arjun Reddy': ‘I am irritated

Union Leader Srinu, Smitha Madam, Yellandu ❤

This Valentine's Day - World Famous Lover. pic.twitter.com/PSwbNrhT5L — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 14, 2019

Gautham, Iza, Paris ❤

This Valentine's Day - World Famous Lover. pic.twitter.com/c6qC4bBv3N — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 13, 2019

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda buys a new house, inside & family pictures here

Seenayya and Suvarna ❤

This Valentine's Day - World Famous Lover. pic.twitter.com/lA9Wg23cJB — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 12, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.