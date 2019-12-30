The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vijay Deverakonda Doesn't Want To Work With Ajith Or Rajinikanth; Find Out Why

Others

Actor Vijay Deverakonda expressed his wish to work with actors like Surya and Dhanush while he also shared why he wouldn't want to work with big stars.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vijay Deverakonda

The Arjun Reddy sensation Vijay Deverakonda recently expressed his feelings about working with great South Indian megastars. The actor was attending an event in Chennai where he talked about working with actors like Suriya, Dhanush, and Karth. He also shared his scepticism on working with Ajith Kumar and Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Here is what Vijay Devarakonda said

Vijay Deverakonda, in the interaction, was asked to list the name of the actors that he would like to work with that belong to the Kollywood industry. To this, Deverakonda said that he would like to work with Surya Anna and Karthi. He also said that he has watched a lot of films of Dhanush as well. Vijay then explained why he doesn't want to work with the big names and stars. He said that if he will act with someone like Ilayathalapathy or Thala Ajith, the movie will be all about them and he will be just in the background. He further added that working with someone like Rajnikanth means that you will have to do small roles. This is something that he doesn't like. He still added that he would like to work with any of them.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Vs Ananya Panday: Who Will Land Up In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Fighter'?

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the movie Dear Comrade. The movie was directed by Bharat Kamma. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Raj Arjun.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda To Prabhas: How 2019 Was For Telugu Actors

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Felicitated By The Chief Minister Of Telangana

The actor is currently shooting for two of his movies. He will be seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranti Madhav. He will be seen alongside four leading ladies Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. He will also be seen in the movie Fighter by Puri Jagannadh. 

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Gets Candid About Her Equation With Ishaan Khatter And Vijay Deverakonda

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
BJP WORKERS TARGETED IN COOCHBEHAR
CONG MISLEADING PEOPLE: G K REDDY
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL