Vijay Deverakonda Doesn't Want To Work With Ajith Or Rajinikanth; Find Out Why

The Arjun Reddy sensation Vijay Deverakonda recently expressed his feelings about working with great South Indian megastars. The actor was attending an event in Chennai where he talked about working with actors like Suriya, Dhanush, and Karth. He also shared his scepticism on working with Ajith Kumar and Rajinikanth.

Here is what Vijay Devarakonda said

Vijay Deverakonda, in the interaction, was asked to list the name of the actors that he would like to work with that belong to the Kollywood industry. To this, Deverakonda said that he would like to work with Surya Anna and Karthi. He also said that he has watched a lot of films of Dhanush as well. Vijay then explained why he doesn't want to work with the big names and stars. He said that if he will act with someone like Ilayathalapathy or Thala Ajith, the movie will be all about them and he will be just in the background. He further added that working with someone like Rajnikanth means that you will have to do small roles. This is something that he doesn't like. He still added that he would like to work with any of them.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the movie Dear Comrade. The movie was directed by Bharat Kamma. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Raj Arjun.

The actor is currently shooting for two of his movies. He will be seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranti Madhav. He will be seen alongside four leading ladies Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. He will also be seen in the movie Fighter by Puri Jagannadh.

Me, Yamini, our world ❤

This Valentine's Day - World Famous Lover. pic.twitter.com/VkoWmFyP1q — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 15, 2019

