Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Teaser Promises Emotional Journey

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen on the big screen in the anthology romantic drama, World Famous Lover. Vijay's upcoming film will pair him alongside three of Telugu cinema's popular female actors, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa, as well as Brazilian actor Izabelle Leite. The teaser trailer for World Famous Lover is finally out and if full of moments of intense emotions, in the same veil as Vijay's massively popular blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

Above is the teaser for Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover. The movie will be an anthology that will feature multiple different love stories, with Vijay playing a different role in each. The teaser shares some snippets from each of the different romantic tales and is full of emotions such as anger, heartbreak and adoration. The film is undoubtedly going to be an emotional roller coaster and all of Vijay Deverakonda's different roles will have a distinct personality with their own individual flaws and merits.

The teaser also gives fans a look into the characters that will be played by Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite. While Aishwarya is seen playing the role of an Indian homemaker, Izabelle will be essaying the role of a pilot who works for an international airline. The teaser also shows a few glimpses of Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna's characters, though it does not reveal any details about their personality or lifestyle.

World Famous Lover is slated to release on February 14, 2020, which also happens to be Valentine's Day. The movie is directed by Kranthi Madhav, who also wrote down the story and screenplay of the film. K. S. Rama Rao is both the producer and presenter for World Famous Lover, which Gopi Sundar worked to give the music for the movie.

