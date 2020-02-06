I-T Raids At Vijay's Residence Conclude As Department Issues Statement On Overall Seizures

Questioning for Vijay and raids at his properties came to a conclusion after two days of media spotlight over the controversy. The Tamil actor was one of the many names to be raided, including a film financier named Anbu Chezhian and a production house AGS Cinemas over the financial dealings related to the movie Bigil. Earlier in the day, the I-T department released a statement over the seizures in the case, that amounted to Rs 77 crore.

As per a report on ANI along with pictures of the I-T officials leaving Vijay’s bungalow at Paniyar at East Coast Road on the outskirts of Chennai, the raids and questioning concluded on Thursday evening.

Chennai: Income Tax Department raid at Actor Vijay's

Panaiyur residence concludes. IT Department held searches in connection with success of a recent film which was a box office hit collecting around Rs 300 crore.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/C1dujD9Z7L — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Statement

In a statement, the I-T department shared that 38 premises belonging to a ‘producer, a prominent actor, his distributor and a financer’ were covered in a search and survey in Chennai and Madurai. The ‘common thread’ among the four was cited as a movie that recently ‘earned Rs 300 crore’ at the box office.

The statement also claimed that the estimated concealment is likely to cross Rs 300 crore. Rs 77 crore was seized from hideouts and secret places, belonging to the film financier, the statement claimed. Several other documents, like property documents, promissory notes and post-dated cheques were recovered too, the statement mentioned.

As far as Vijay was concerned, ‘the prominent actor’s investment in immovable properties and his remuneration for acting in a film for the producer was termed as a ‘subject matter of investigation’ while searches at some of his premises were going on, it had claimed before.

On Wednesday, the I-T officials had landed on the sets of Vijay’s next Master. Though initial reports at that time claimed he was taken to his residence by the officials, later reports stated that he was asked to ‘aid the investigation’ at his residence in Chennai to which he obliged.

