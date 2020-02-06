With 'Bigil's BO Success & An IT Raid, Here Is Thalapathy Vijay's Net Worth Now

Thalapathy Vijay is known to be one of the most influential actors working right now in the Tamil industry. The actor has featured in over 60 films over a career spanning across two decades. The actor has evidently earned a place in his fans' hearts as he has a massive following. Thalapathy Vijay recently gave one of his biggest hits ever with Bigil but was also subjected to an IT raid recently. Here is what Vijay Thalapathy's net worth is now.

Thalapathy Vijay's net worth

As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay has as estimated net worth of $56 million which roughly translates to ₹355 crores. Reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay charges around ₹25-35 crores per film. The actor also has several brand endorsements that earn Thalapathy Vijay an estimated ₹10 crores per year. Thalapathy Vijay's annual income is estimated to be around ₹35-45 crores including major brand endorsements and films.

Recently, the Income Tax (IT) department reportedly raided around 38 properties of Thalapathy Vijay and his producer Anbu Chezhiyan. It is reported that almost ₹65 crores have been recovered from Thalapathy Vijay's properties which evidently will have an impact on the actor's total net worth. Thalapathy Vijay's estimated net worth of ₹355 crores has taken an estimated hit of ₹65 crores through the IT department raid. This has reportedly brought the actor Thalapathy Vijay's net worth down. It is estimated that Thalapathy Vijay's estimated net worth stands at ₹290 crores now.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the Tamil industry who has a number of films lined up for 2020. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Master next alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master will release on April 22, 2020.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy - Thalapathy Vijay Instagram

