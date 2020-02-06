Thalapathy Vijay Receives Massive Support From Fans After Alleged Tax Fraud Case

Vijay has been one of the biggest names in the Tamil industry. The actor is well known among the masses for his charismatic appeal and blockbuster films. The actor was last seen in Bigil in 2019 which was a sports film. The film did extremely well at the box office and was considered a huge hit.

Also Read | Vijay Taken To Own Bungalow Amid Questioning By I-T Sleuths; Raid Halts 'Master' Shooting

Thapalpathy Vijay receives massive support from fans

Also Read | Vijay Taken For Questioning By IT Officials From The Sets Of 'Master' In Neyveli

The actor was recently questioned by Income Tax officials on the suspicion of an alleged tax fraud case. This case was in regards to his AGS Entertainment Private Limited company which produced Bigil. According to a news portal, the actor was amidst shooting when the Income Tax officials arrived and took him away for interrogation. This incident has led to the cancellation of the shoot of his upcoming film, Master.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Movies That Are Rated Higher Than 8 On IMDb

As soon as the reports of Vijay's alleged case surfaced on the Internet, his fans rushed in to support their actor. Fans started a hashtag “We Stand with Vijay”. This hashtag by the fans spread quickly and has so far garnered over three lakh tweets and is on the rise. The stardom of the actor has caused many supporters to stand in support of the actor at such a crucial time.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Movies That Have Him Playing The Role Of An Antagonist

When Thalapathy Stepped Into Cinema Field Many People Where Insulted Him A Lot But He Never Give Up In Anything He Grown Up But He Don't Take Revenge To The People Who Insulted Him @actorvijay



That's The Reason Why We Call Him As Thanga Thalapathy❤#WeStandWithVIJAY #Master pic.twitter.com/RNhotjCHlV — Tʜᴀʟᴀᴘᴀᴛʜʏ Fᴀɴs Tʀᴇɴᴅs (@Tft_Off) February 5, 2020

It's not that We don't want to argue, but because we don't want to do it, we're silent.....

This is what Anna taught us@actorvijay#WeStandWithVIJAY#Ready_to_Roar pic.twitter.com/unxyoX7y4j — Shiv (@shivprasadm143) February 5, 2020

If people are trying to bring you down, It only means that you are above them! RISE of a LEADER!! 🔥#WeStandWithVIJAY #Master pic.twitter.com/zDgTxqrkMc — Actor Vijay FC (@ActorVijayFC) February 5, 2020

An actor with a superstardom who always reflects people's views on social issues in both his movies and real life.

He is bound to get troubled by ruling political parties for standing on people's side. All these intimidation tactics won't affect him one bit. #WeStandWithVijay — Actor Vijay Universe (@ActorVijayUniv) February 5, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.