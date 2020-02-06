Union Budget
Thalapathy Vijay Receives Massive Support From Fans After Alleged Tax Fraud Case

Others

Thalapathy Vijay received tremendous fan support after reports of the actor's alleged tax fraud surfaced. Read to know how the fans supported him.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
thapalpathy vijay

Vijay has been one of the biggest names in the Tamil industry. The actor is well known among the masses for his charismatic appeal and blockbuster films. The actor was last seen in Bigil in 2019 which was a sports film. The film did extremely well at the box office and was considered a huge hit.

Thapalpathy Vijay receives massive support from fans

The actor was recently questioned by Income Tax officials on the suspicion of an alleged tax fraud case. This case was in regards to his AGS Entertainment Private Limited company which produced Bigil. According to a news portal, the actor was amidst shooting when the Income Tax officials arrived and took him away for interrogation. This incident has led to the cancellation of the shoot of his upcoming film, Master.

As soon as the reports of Vijay's alleged case surfaced on the Internet, his fans rushed in to support their actor. Fans started a hashtag “We Stand with Vijay”. This hashtag by the fans spread quickly and has so far garnered over three lakh tweets and is on the rise. The stardom of the actor has caused many supporters to stand in support of the actor at such a crucial time.

 

