Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday: From '96' To 'Pizza', A List Of The Actor's Best Films

Vijay Sethupathi, who last graced the big screen with Sangathamizhan, is considered as one of the most celebrated actors of South India. With a career spanning over sixteen years, Vijay Sethupathi has managed to redefine the contours of Indian cinema with his contributions to the film industry. From Ghilli to Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi has come a long way in his career and has been sweeping accolades for his performances. The actor celebrates his 42nd birthday today, January 16. As fans across the country are busy wishing Vijay Sethupathi, here is a compiled list of the actor’s must-watch films.

96

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the leading roles, 96 narrates the story of two high school sweethearts, who meet at a reunion after 22 years and reminisce about their past over the course of an evening. Helmed by C. Prem Kumar, 96 is listed among Vijay’s best performances till date, as the movie tugs the heartstrings of the audience even today. Released in 2018, 96 also stars Varsha Bollamma in a prominent role. Reportedly, 96 is C. Prem Kumar’s first directorial venture.

Super Deluxe

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Prabhu in the leading roles, Super Deluxe follows the story of an unfaithful newly-wed wife, an estranged father, a priest and an angry son, who find themselves in the most unexpected predicaments, each poised to experience their destiny. Helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe features Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor plays a transgender character in the film. Reportedly, Malayalam cinema heartthrob Nadiya Moidu was approached to play a vital character in the film but later was replaced by Ramya Krishnan in the movie.

Pizza

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Pizza chronicles the story of a pizza delivery boy, who lands in a mysterious circumstance and it brings a dramatic change in his life. Starring Ramya Nambeeshan and Vijay Sethupathi, the film is among the actor’s few romantic-dramas. Pizza is the first Tamil film to feature 7.1 surround sound.

(Promo Image: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram)

