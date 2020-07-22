Vir Das Takes To Social Media, Suggests That Twitter Should Consider Changing Its Name

Comedian and actor Vir Das recently tweeted that the microblogging site's name should be changed. Vir Das, who has been a part of several movies and web series, shared his thought over how the social media app should consider changing its name. The reason behind this, as he mentioned was because people cannot agree to each other, over here.

We should rename twitter to 'WHY DON'T YOU LIKE WHAT I LIKE? AND HATE WHAT I HATE? I HATE YOU!!!'........logo can still be a blue bird....in a cage. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 22, 2020

Vir Das shared his thoughts over a tweet and shared that we should consider changing Twitter's name to Why Don't you like what I like and hate what I hate? He further added that the logo of the app can be the same while we should consider changing its name. What the latter meant by his tweet was that there is no freedom of speech left on the social media app. Speaking about changing the logo, he meant to say that the bird should be caged since nobody is allowed to speak freely.

No more freedom of speech,

only freedom of fascism. 😞 — A S A A D 🇮🇳 A L i (@falana_asad) July 22, 2020

You just echoed what i was thinking , the last 3 words sums up you thoughts — Wickedass (Behad Kamina 'Dost') (@Wikedass) July 22, 2020

I thought we can express ourself here freely....if it's gonna change than I need to delete my account and search for another platform to express myself✌️ — Raj Sharma (@RajShar24435440) July 22, 2020

Some of Vir Das' fans and followers replied to his tweet. Some agreed to him saying that there is no freedom of speech left, and there is only freedom of fascism. One of Vir Das' followers also said that he thought they were free to express themselves on the app, but if that is not the case anymore. He further mentioned he would delete his account from the platform. Some of the latter's followers also said that he echoed their voice and thoughts.

Vir Das is amongst the few comedians and actors of Bollywood who has never shied away from speaking up his mind. He has always had a strong opinion and has expressed it well, through his various tweets. Apart from Vir Das tweets, he also shares hilarious videos and jokes on the microblogging app.

On the work front, Vir Das was last seen in a Netflix series Hasmukh. Directed by Nikhil Gonsalves, the story od Hasmukh follows the story of a small-town comedian, who's also a serial killer. Apart from Vir Das, the show also starred Ranvir Shorey, Amrita Bagchi, Deeksha Sonalkar and Ravi Kishan.

