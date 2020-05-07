Vizag gas leak: Stars disturbed by 'horrendous news', Pawan Kalyan sends team to monitor

Celebrities of the film industry reacted with shock and grief over the gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Stars from across film industries, be it Bollywood or the South film industries, had strong responses to the Vizag accident. Pawan Kalyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhavan, Nimrat Kaur, Reema Kagti, Tisca Chopra, Ali Fazal, Badshah, Bhuvan Bam were among those who expressed their emotions on Twitter.

The stars termed it ‘horrendous’, ‘disturbing’, while some were even more troubled with the visuals that have surfaced on social media. They sent out their prayers for the deceased’s families, while praying for the recovery of the injured, while hoping that the situation can be controlled.

Be it ‘horror upon horror’ or ‘another disaster’, celebrities vented out on the year 2020, which has already witnessed numerous tragic events.

Here are the reactions

So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my vizag people ❤️❤️❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Oh my god .. when is #2020 going to end? Horror upon horror .. condolences & prayers for the families who lost dear ones 🙏 #vizaggasleak — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) May 7, 2020

Prayers with everyone affected by the #vizaggasleak . Have just woken up to this horrendous news. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 7, 2020

Prayers for vizag 🙏 — BADSHAH 2.0 (@Its_Badshah) May 7, 2020

This sucks big time😥 Stay safe Vizag #VizagGasLeak

🙏🏼 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 7, 2020

So disturbing to learn of the #VizagGasLeak. So wish times didn’t get tougher. Prayers and thoughts with all affected and all grappling with controlling the situation... — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 7, 2020

The #VizagGasLeak is another disaster of 2020. The visuals are devastating.

🥀

This is the time for governments to do their bit.

It’s a rough patch this one. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 7, 2020

Disturbing reports of the Vizag gas leak. My thoughts with all those effected by it. — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) May 7, 2020

Pawan Kalyan shared that two General Secretaries of his Jana Sena party were monitoring the situation.

Two of our General Secretaries ( Sri.Shiv Shankar & Sri Bolisetti Satya ) who hails from North coastal Andhra are monitoring the poisonous gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2020

Janasena demands for an ‘Industrial safety audit’ in Visakhapatnam and North Coastal Andra. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2020

I also appeal to EAS Sarma garu and Janapareddy Ratnam garu to demand for an industrial safety audit in these polluted industrial zones. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other leaders expressed condolences for those who lost their lives in the tragedy, with PM Modi chairing a meeting of the NDMA.

Eight persons, including one child, died after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, in the most recent update. While over 200 are currently hospitalised, the casualty toll is feared to rise futher. As per reports, leakage of chemical gas Styrene led to the tragedy.

