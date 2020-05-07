Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak: Stars Disturbed By 'horrendous News', Pawan Kalyan Sends Team To Monitor

As the news of the gas leak in Vizag surfaced, stars were disturbed and termed it as 'horrendous news'. Pawan Kalyan sent his team to monitor the situation.

Vizag gas leak: Stars disturbed by 'horrendous news', Pawan Kalyan sends team to monitor

Celebrities of the film industry reacted with shock and grief over the gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Stars from across film industries, be it Bollywood or the South film industries, had strong responses to the Vizag accident. Pawan Kalyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhavan, Nimrat Kaur, Reema Kagti, Tisca Chopra, Ali Fazal, Badshah, Bhuvan Bam were among those who expressed their emotions on Twitter.

READ: Vizag Gas Leak: What Is Styrene Gas? Symptoms, Side-effects & Counter-measures Here

The stars termed it ‘horrendous’, ‘disturbing’, while some were even more troubled with the visuals that have surfaced on social media.  They sent out their prayers for the deceased’s families, while praying for the recovery of the injured, while hoping that the situation can be controlled.  

Be it ‘horror upon horror’ or ‘another disaster’, celebrities vented out on the year 2020, which has already witnessed numerous tragic events. 

READ: Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi Calls For Meeting Of NDMA To Monitor Situation; Speaks To MHA

Here are the reactions

Pawan Kalyan shared that two General Secretaries of his Jana Sena party were monitoring the situation. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other leaders expressed condolences for those who lost their lives in the tragedy, with PM Modi chairing a meeting of the NDMA.

Eight persons, including one child, died after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, in the most recent update. While over 200 are currently hospitalised, the casualty toll is feared to rise futher. As per reports, leakage of chemical gas Styrene led to the tragedy.

READ: Vizag Gas Leak: From Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Prays For Victims' Recovery

READ: Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Go To Visakhapatnam As Casualty Fears Rise

 

 

