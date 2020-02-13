Goa Police Updates On Wendell Rodrick's Demise; Says 'Cause Of Death Being Ascertained'

The Goa police officials have stated that the cause of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks's death is being ascertained. He passed away at his residence in the state on February 12th and was 59 years of age. The news of his sudden demise surfaced and was confirmed by Gajanan Prabhudesai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa.

"The cause of his death is being ascertained and a police team has rushed to his residence for investigation," Gajanan Prabhudesai was quoted as saying by PTI.

READ: Wendell Rodricks Breathes His Last, Tributes Pour In From All Quarters

Another news agency reported that the ace fashion designer was suffering from a prolonged illness and succumbed to it last evening. Sources close to the family stated that the funeral will take place at 3:30 pm on Feb 13th. His untimely demise sent shockwaves across the film fraternity with celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, and Rahul Khanna and others posted heartfelt tributes for the fashion designer.

READ: Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away

Apart from being a renowned designer, Rodricks was also an activist who stood for various causes including the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. He was also felicitated with a Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Government of India. The Fashion Design Council of India broke the news of Wendell Rodricks’s demise to the world. Tweeting about it the organisation said, “FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country's iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks’s. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you.”

READ: Wendell Rodricks Breathes His Last At Home In Goa, State Chief Minister Mourns Loss

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished.



We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf — VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020

According to reports, Rodricks' family has confirmed that the ace designer breathed his last at his home in Colvale, Goa. The reason for Wendell Rodricks' death was first reported as a heart attack.

READ: Anushka Sharma Pens An Emotional Note Mourning Wendell Rodrick’s Demise, Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.