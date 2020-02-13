Anushka Sharma Pens An Emotional Note Mourning Wendell Rodrick’s Demise, Read Here 

Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away last night in Goa. Known as the green crusader of the state, the 59-year-old designer reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home in Colvale. As news of his shocking demise surfaced on the internet, several fans and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss.

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in New Zealand, shared a special throwback picture with Rodricks and informed that it was him who had spotted her at a fashion show and encouraged her to come to Mumbai when she was just 18 years old. Calling him one of the most iconic and original designers in the fashion industry, the actress sent condolences and love to his family members.

Anushka's heartfelt tribute

Apart from being a renowned designer, Rodricks was also an activist who stood for various causes including the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. He was also felicitated with a Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Government of India.

The Fashion Design Council of India broke the news of Wendell Rodricks’s demise to the world. Tweeting about it the organisation said, “FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country's iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks’s. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you.”

According to reports, Rodricks' family has confirmed that the ace designer breathed his last at his home in Colvale, Goa. The reason for Wendell Rodricks' death is being reported as a heart attack. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished.



We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf — VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020

