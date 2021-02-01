What Are Lady Gaga Oreos? Here Is Where To Buy Lady Gaga Oreos From

Back in December 2020, Oreo had announced a collaboration with Lady Gaga for their new Oreo cookies. On January 28, 2021, Oreo took to their social media handle and announced that the collaboration turned out to be fruitful and the new cookies are available to buy in the market. Since then, fans have been searching “what are Lady Gaga Oreos” and “where to buy Lady Gaga Oreos”. Here is more information about the same, read on to know.

What are Lady Gaga Oreos?

Back in December 2020, Lady Gaga had teased her fans about a new collaboration with Oreo. The new Oreo cookies have been inspired by her latest album Chromatica, the singer and the Oreo brand had revealed. The pictures of the packaging and the cookies have been doing the rounds on social media.

The cookies come in a pink package and the cookies are pink colored golden oreo cookies with green colored original crème. The tweet read, “the news you have all been waiting for” as they revealed the picture of the package of the new cookies. Check out the tweet sent out by the official page of Oreo on Twitter below.

The news you’ve all been waiting for (and we couldn’t wait to reveal ðŸ˜­)... OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today! ðŸŽ¤ðŸŽ¶ pic.twitter.com/OPdkueC45h — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

Netizens react

As soon as the tweet about the new Oreo cookies went up on social media, the netizens rushed to the same and left their comments on the tweet. Netizens expressed that they are very excited to see check out the new oreo cookies and inquired more about where can they buy it from. Few fans also talked about Lady Gaga Oreos flavour. A number of other fans also requested the company for more updates about the same. Read some of the fan comments about the new oreo cookies below.

Where to buy Lady Gaga Chromatica Oreos

As of January 28th, 2021, the Lady Gaga Oreos are available to purchase in stores. People can check out Target, Wal-Mart, 7Eleven, and other stores for the same.

It is also available in some of the stores in the UK.

Lady Gaga Oreo is not available worldwide yet.

The company had even hosted on social media a contest for the fans of the singer. The contest hosted applied that 50 fans will be randomly selected to win packs of the Oreos that shall be signed by Lady Gaga herself. The names of the winners will be announced soon.

