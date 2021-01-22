What Happened To Mick Norcross? Know How The Businessman Passed Away

The late businessman and father of TV personality Kirk Norcross was found dead at the age of 57 today at his home in Bulphan, England. He posted a cryptic tweet hours before he passed away at his home in Bulphan at 15:15 GMT today. The TV personality was known for his appearances on British reality series The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE). The late businessman also owned the Sugar Hut night club as well. Read on to What happened to Mick Norcross? How did Mick Norcross Die?

What happened to Mick Norcross?

Former Sugar Hut nightclub owner and TOWIE star Mick Norcross were found dead at his home by the Essex Police. The Tv personality who rose to fame as the man behind the famous nightclub on the ITV2 series was found at his mansion by emergency services on Thursday afternoon. He shared a cryptic and a mortifying tweet before he passed away where he wrote 'At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.'

At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough. — Michael j Norcross (@micky_norcross) January 21, 2021

As reported by Daily Mail, former TOWIE co-stars Mark Wright and Mario Falcone have hinted now that Mick was battling with depression. The Essex Police have not yet confirmed the cause of Mick's death. Mick Norcross' death caused a shock amongst his TOWIE fans. Many of his costars, contemporaries and fans have shared their condolences for the TOWIE star. Many have also spoken about depression and how everyone should reach out to everyone. Many people are estimating that he may have died after suffering from depression from a while.

A gentleman - god bless 🙏 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 21, 2021

Truly heartbreaking. You were a lovely man ❤️❤️❤️😢😢 — Denise Welch 💙 (@RealDeniseWelch) January 21, 2021

Just read this tweet by Mick again. I don’t know what’s happened but what I do know it’s another fantastic human being that’s left this planet too early.

Mick supported me when I lost my dad to #lungcancer & I was in a very dark place.

So I’m asking everyone now



ARE YOU OK? 💔 pic.twitter.com/yEPC1SOcB6 — Daniel J Kerley (@DANIELJAMESREC) January 21, 2021

May you rest in peace, such sad news ❤️ — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) January 21, 2021

Didn’t know him but from watching TOWIE years ago he was someone that I really enjoyed watching and seemed such a genuine, kind man and a great role model to his kids. Very sad to hear this news - RIP @micky_norcross — Alex Phillips (@ItsAlexPhillips) January 21, 2021

This is one example of this pandemic, his business was his life, that was taken away from him, he probably saw no way out, a business he built from nothing to be a major success and was taken away from him, RIP #wontbethelast — BuckoDarts1778 (@darts1778) January 21, 2021

Mick Norcross family

According to the Sun website, Mick Norcross had four children. The Tv personality Kirk Norcross. He also fathered three children namely Mason, Hollie Bright-Norcross, and Daniel. Mick Norcross had two grandchildren from son Kirk, including Harry Michael and Violett. As reported in a story in OK UK website, not much information is known about Mick Norcross' wife however Mick was dating Samantha Keahey, who was a former Sugar Hut honey. She later went on to become the Business Administrator for the brand, but it is not confirmed whether Samantha was dating Mick as of recently. As far as Mick Norcross net worth is concerned, there is not much information available to the public about the same.

